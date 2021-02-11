Citu: We have reasons to be confident in economic recovery as EC confirms our forecasts

Prime Minister Florin Citu says the Romanian government has reasons to be "confident" in economic recovery, as the premises created are confirmed by the European Commission's economic forecasts published on Thursday, according to which Romania's GDP growth in 2021 is forecast to slightly exceed the EU average, as reported by AGERPRES.

"There is encouraging news from the European Commission on Romania's economic development after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have reason to be confident in the recovery of the Romanian economy. The premises exist. They are confirmed by the European Commission's winter economic forecasts, published today. For Romania, the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 is forecast slightly above the European Union average, at the level of the Eurozone economy. The estimate can be improved if we take into account the over 30 billion euros Romania will get under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism," Citu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

The prime minister added that the European Commission's forecasts represent a "good signal" for investors.

"The V-shaped development that characterised the European economies during the pandemic period will soon lead Romania upwards, with the lifting of health restrictions. Keeping up a stimulating fiscal policy and responsible and transparent public spending are tasks owned by the government, on which application the economic recovery of Romania after the health crisis depends. This topic is a good basis for the discussions I will have today and tomorrow in Brussels with senior officials of the European Union."