Citu: We have taken another important step to complete governing program; more discussions tomorrow

The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, Florin Citu, declared that another "important" step has been taken regarding the future government program, and the talks with Social Democratic Party (PSD), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the representatives of the minorities will continue on Wednesday.

"We had two discussions today. The first was about the green certificate. We are trying to find a solution to unblock the situation. We can stay with this provision to pay from the budget for a certain period. Today or tomorrow there will be the final variant. (...) It was my bill that I see it has now been amended in the Romanian Parliament and I said 45 days, but let's see if it stays that way," Citu said at the Palace of Parliament, after the negotiations with the representatives of PSD, UDMR and of national minorities.

He specified that he did not discuss with PSD for the withdrawal of this amendment.According to the PNL leader, they are also trying to find solutions regarding the income increases."The measure with which the social democrats initially came, they also said, is not a secret, it means 11 billion more in the budget, but a deficit of 17 billion lei in the budget. (...) We are in a good direction. And everyone is trying to find solutions," the interim prime minister explained.He stressed that he did not talk about negotiations on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "I did not say that the PNRR should be negotiated. And I said very clearly that if there can be an open door in the PNRR and in Brussels, we can look after that," the PNL chairman said.According to him, there have been several discussions regarding Justice."Justice has been discussed very little. We are waiting for the text. Things are clear there. We all agree that we want to respect the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), to eliminate these requirements, but we are waiting for the text from the legal specialists," Citu said.Asked if the abolition of the Criminal Investigation Section would be explicitly provided for, he replied: "I think so."