Citu: We will go to negotiations for formation of government with proposal for prime minister to be from PNL

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that his party will go to the negotiations with Save Romania Union (USR) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the formation of the government only with the proposal that the prime minister be from the Liberals, without nominating him.

He added that President Klaus Iohannis is the one who appoints the prime minister and that, for the time being, the PNL's decision for the party leader to be the prime minister proposal has not been changed.

"We are not having a discussion about the prime minister. You know very well that today we have made two decisions more flexible. The decision to be able to go to government with those from USR and another decision, which we had taken in the National Council, not to govern with PSD. So there are two decisions that we have made more flexible. PNL's decision remains - and today [Tuesday, ed.n.] we have not discuss it - for the prime minister to be the party leader, but we will go to negotiations with the proposal only that the prime minister be from the Liberals. We will thereafter carry on discussion, depending on the negotiations," Citu specified, after the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau.

Asked how serious the negotiations are as long as the PNL does not propose a prime minister and why his party avoids saying publicly who the prime minister is, Citu said: "PNL does not keep off. It is going to these negotiations and it will very clearly say that we want to make this government around the PNL, with a Liberal prime minister. And we have the PNL decision that has not been changed yet".

"The president of Romania is the one who appoints the prime minister. The PNL can go with a proposal, but the appointment always comes from the president of Romania," added Citu.

The National Political Bureau of the PNL approved, on Tuesday, to render the negotiation mandate with the democratic forces in Parliament more flexible, as well as the negotiation team.