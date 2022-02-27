Citu:Romania should block any source of financing, especially from budget, for all Russian-owned companies

The Senate chairman, liberal leader Florin Citu, says that all Russian banks should be excluded from the SWIFT banking system and says that Romania should block any source of financing, especially from the budget, for Russian-owned companies, Agerpres reports.

"Finally a decision was made for a part of Russian banks to be excluded from SWIFT. All of them should be excluded. It is very important: Russia's national bank no longer has access to its assets abroad. But, in order for this to have effect, these measures must be urgently applied by each country. This is the most important part: identifying all finance sources which arrive in Moscow and blocking them. Romania must quickly implement these measures and to stop any source of financing, especially from the budget, for Russian-owned companies," Citu wrote on Facebook, on Sunday.Western countries that have adopted a new series of sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, especially deciding to exclude many Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system, an essential instrument for global finances, according to a press release sent by the European Commission.These measures were taken by The United States, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and the European Commission.According to the European Union, approximately 70% of the Russian banking sector is currently affected by the sanctions."We are committed to ensure that select Russian banks are eliminated from the SWIFT system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and will affect their capacity of operating on a global level," the document reads.