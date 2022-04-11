Ciuca: Measures in 'Support for Romania' program to enter into force on May 1

The measures in the "Support for Romania" program will enter into force no earlier than May 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday during a press conference held by coalition leaders to present the package of social and economic measures.

"The first measures will enter into force no earlier than May 1. They will have a period of application until the end of the year. Only for those who already supported by EU funding programmes, they will continue after December 31, 2022," the prime minister said during the event at the Palace of Parliament.

As for the measures supported by European funds, the prime minister mentioned those aimed at backing companies or those that are part of the social package, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In this package we have the measures aimed at supporting with up to 400,000 euros the companies that have suffered or are suffering from these increases in energy prices or those that are affected by the regional context. There are also measures aimed at the social package. And they will continue next year, too. all of which will be brought together depending on the measures to be taken at EU level and the budget for next year," he said.