Ciuca, on measurements on Bystroe: When approval comes from Ukrainian side, teams will go to site

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday in Calarasi, that measurements on the Bystroe canal and the Chilia arm would be made after the approval comes from the Ukrainian side and later the technical teams will go to the field.

"It was a tripartite meeting between the representatives of the European Commission, the Ukrainian technical side and our Romanian technical side. A protocol was agreed for the immediately following period. From the data that was reported to us, it was in full understanding and agreement with the Ukrainian side and with the representatives of the Commission, so that in the next period we receive approval for carrying out the measurements on the Chilia arm, on the Ukrainian side and, subsequently, on the Bystroe canal. Today, before I left the Government building, I had no data related to this approval. As such, depending on when this approval comes, the technical teams will go to the site. If not, the situation will be discussed and clarified with the Ukrainian side," Nicolae Ciuca stated.

The Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna, declared on Monday, in Brasov, that he is still waiting for the written agreement of the Ukrainian side to be able to complete the measurements on the Bystroe canal, at the same time mentioning that, from the information received from the officials of the neighboring country, the works carried out including this year would have been maintenance works, which did not significantly affect the flows of the Danube.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure also informed on March 3 that the Romanian specialists will be able to start the measurements on the Chilia arm and the Bystroe canal from March 15, according to what was agreed during the first Romanian-Ukrainian technical meeting. AGERPRES