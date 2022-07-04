Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Stability of team of ministers guarantees we will act responsibly to achieve citizens' objectives

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that he has made the stage evaluation of the Cabinet members based on ten objective criteria and the "stability of the team of ministers" offers the guarantee that the Executive will continue to act "responsibly" for continuing the modernization of Romania.

"We had the political stability and the support of the Ruling Coalition, Parliament and the President of Romania, which made it possible to provide Romanians with security, protection and the country with the path to development," Ciuca said on Monday.

He specified that he made the stage evaluation of the ministers based on ten objective criteria "related to the expectations of the Romanian citizen and society".

"The support of Romanians is the foundation on which we can build further, and the stability of the team of ministers guarantees that we will continue to act responsibly to achieve the objectives of our citizens and to continue the modernization of Romania," he added.

