Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing node

The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) inaugurated, on Wednesday, the high-performance CloudPUTing node, an investment of 4,000,000 lei in digitalization and innovation, which will help professors in research and students to implement their projects.

The platform can be accessed from anywhere and applications can be created in various fields.

UPT Rector Florin Dragan, the project manager, says the overall goal was to increase UPT's research and innovation capacity by creating a high-performance, heterogeneous, efficient, energy-efficient, private cloud node, based on open technologies. It is connected in a national network of Cloud nodes, with applicability in the collection, storage, analysis, distribution and protection of heterogeneous data masses, produced within the research and innovation initiatives carried out in the western region of Romania.

"Once the application is developed, it will help the development of Timisoara, but in the foreground are the UPT students and professors who will take the research to another level using Cloud technologies," said rector Florin Dragan, in a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The project budget is 4,051,241 lei, of which 3,832,506 lei as non-reimbursable funds. The project was funded by the program POC / 398 / 1- Development of networks of CD centers, coordinated at national level and connected to European and international networks and ensuring the access of researchers to European and international scientific publications and databases.

In addition to the creation of this virtual platform, the highest technology pieces of equipment have also been installed. The servers that will store the information have a capacity of 600 Terra, 500 processors and 12 graphics cards that make high-performance calculations.

During the inauguration event, the project team and the main collaborators shared the experience gained during the submission and implementation of such a project.