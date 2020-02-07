CNAIR: All national roads opened to traffic; five road sectors still have tonnage restrictions

The last three national road sectors which were closed to traffic, namely DN 2A Cataloi - Topolog (km 0+000 - km 66+603), DN 22D Macin - Caugagia (km 0+000 - km 81+325) and DN 22F Horia - Nalbant (km 0+000 - km 13+900) have been opened for vehicles with a maximum authorised mass of less than 7.5 tonnes, the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) has informed on Friday.

According to the quoted source, currently, there are only five road sectors with tonnage restrictions of 7.5 tonnes, namely DN 22A Cataloi - Saraiu (km 0+000 - km 85+595), DN 22D Macin - Caugagia (km 0+000 - km 81+325), DN 22F Horia - Nalbant (km 0+000 - km 13+900), DN 22H Babadag (km 0+000 - km 1+590) and DN 3 Ostriv - Murfatlar (km 128+800 - km 242+800)."We call on the drivers to drive cautiously, adapt the speed to the traffic conditions, travel only if they have vehicles properly equipped for winter conditions and get information in advance regarding the traffic conditions in the areas they transit," the CNAIR mentions.Additional information regarding the national road network can be obtained from the Dispatch of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration or through accessing the CNAIR website, as well as its Facebook page.