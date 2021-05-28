CNCAV: 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday

A number of 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine are set to arrive, on Friday, at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development.

The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land, the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19 points out in a statement sent.

The vaccine doses will be distributed as follows: Constanta Regional Storage Centre - 42,000 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Centre - 43,200 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Centre - 43,200 doses.

To date, 1,110,000 doses of Moderna have been received, and 648,769 have already been used to immunise the population, according to the same source.

In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, periodically, the country receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunise the population, reports agerpres.