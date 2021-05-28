 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNCAV: 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday

smartradio.ro
moderna vaccin covid

A number of 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine are set to arrive, on Friday, at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development.

The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land, the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19 points out in a statement sent.

The vaccine doses will be distributed as follows: Constanta Regional Storage Centre - 42,000 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Centre - 43,200 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Centre - 43,200 doses.

To date, 1,110,000 doses of Moderna have been received, and 648,769 have already been used to immunise the population, according to the same source.

In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, periodically, the country receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunise the population, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.