CNCAV: 88,878 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 23,844 got first dose

A number of 88,878 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 23,844 represented the first dose, 40,369 - the second dose and 24,665 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informed on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 14,160,109 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,558,370 people, of whom 7,069,119 have got the complete schedule and 1,272,403 got the third dose.

In the past 24 hours, 32 side effects were reported, four local and 28 systemic.In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,154 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded, 2,062 local and 17,092 systemic.