 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNCAV: 97,093 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; only 23,112 with first dose

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

97,093 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 23,112 were the first dose, 48,866 - the second dose and 25,115 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 14,071,356 vaccine doses have been administered for 7,534,684 people, of whom 7,018,127 have received the complete scheme and 1,247,765 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 30 side effects were reported, one local and 29 general.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,122 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,058 of local type and 17,064 of general type.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.