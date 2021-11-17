CNCAV: 97,093 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; only 23,112 with first dose

97,093 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 23,112 were the first dose, 48,866 - the second dose and 25,115 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 14,071,356 vaccine doses have been administered for 7,534,684 people, of whom 7,018,127 have received the complete scheme and 1,247,765 were immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 30 side effects were reported, one local and 29 general.In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,122 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,058 of local type and 17,064 of general type.