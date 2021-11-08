 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNCAV: Over 29,000 people vaccinated in Bucharest from Friday to Sunday evening

Centrul multifuncțional Sfântul Andrei
Centrul multifuncțional Sfântul Andrei centru vaccinare

More than 29,000 people were immunized in Bucharest, from Friday from 8.00 to Sunday evening at 20.00, according to the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

Out of the total of 29,077 people, the number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 at the weekend marathon rises to 14,529.

Of these, 3,010 people were immunized at the vaccination center at the Children's Palace, at the Metropolitan Circus -1,722, at Cora Pantelimon - 1,367, at Romexpo - 3,307, at Mall Vitan - 637, at Park Lake - 1,527, at Lunca Cernei - 1,767, at St. Andrew's - 1,192.

The vaccination marathon takes place in Bucharest every weekend, until the end of the year, with immunization centers open in all six sectors.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.