CNCAV: Over 29,000 people vaccinated in Bucharest from Friday to Sunday evening

More than 29,000 people were immunized in Bucharest, from Friday from 8.00 to Sunday evening at 20.00, according to the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

Out of the total of 29,077 people, the number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 at the weekend marathon rises to 14,529.

Of these, 3,010 people were immunized at the vaccination center at the Children's Palace, at the Metropolitan Circus -1,722, at Cora Pantelimon - 1,367, at Romexpo - 3,307, at Mall Vitan - 637, at Park Lake - 1,527, at Lunca Cernei - 1,767, at St. Andrew's - 1,192.The vaccination marathon takes place in Bucharest every weekend, until the end of the year, with immunization centers open in all six sectors.