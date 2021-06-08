CNCAV's head: Only those unwilling can refuse anti-COVID vaccine, access is easiest in Europe

The head of the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), military physician Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday that he is very pleased in the way the immunization campaign is organized, given that the necessary infrastructure was ensured, and Romania probably has "the simplest access" of all European countries.

"I am pleased and I would like to thank my colleagues, from the CNCAV, as well as the institutions, but also vaccination centers' staff. We made an important effort throughout this entire period, firstly, in order to create an infrastructure that did not exist prior, with vaccination centers, with mobile centers, we opened up all types of activities: vaccination in general practitioners' office, sanitary units, private operators, marathon type vaccination events. At this time, only those who do not want will not get vaccinated," he said, during a press conference at Victoria Palace.

Valeriu Gheorghita admitted that there is a dwindle in the rhythm of immunization, but this is based on a diminishing of the population's intention to get inoculated, which is not connected to how it was organized.

According to the president of the CNCAV, Romania is among the states that ensure the easiest access in vaccinating against COVID, highlighting that the beneficiaries' will is necessary.

In his opinion, in Romania there is a good epidemiological control, given that there are a few hundred cases per day registered of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and the average incidence rate at a national level is roughly 0.2 per thousand inhabitants.