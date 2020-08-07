CNPP: Over 956,000 pensioners receive social entitlement in June 2020

The number of beneficiaries of social entitlement for pensioners was 956,586 persons in June 2020, according to data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).

Of the total beneficiaries of social entitlement registered in June, 803,094 were pensioners from the public system and 153,492 were retired farmers.In the case of pensioners from the public system, the average value of the entitlement borne from the state budget was 261 lei. The highest values were registered in the counties of Cluj - 305 lei, Bistrita-Nasaud - 299 lei and Hunedoara - 293 lei.Most beneficiaries of this entitlement were in Bucharest - 35,544 and in the counties of Suceava - 32,371 pensioners, Iasi - 28,976 and Dolj - 28,156.As regards retired farmers, the average social entitlement borne from the state budget was 142 lei, the highest value being registered in Bucharest (between 176 lei and 213 lei) and in the counties of Ilfov - 227 lei and Gorj - 207 lei.The highest number of beneficiaries was registered in the counties of Iasi - 10,322 persons, Dolj - 10,071 persons and Botosani - 9,644 persons.