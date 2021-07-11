 
     
CNSP: Energy consumption to increase 2% this year

energie

Romania's domestic energy consumption will increase this year 2% compared to 2020, to 32.125 million toe, the population's consumption will increase 0.1%, to 7.84 million toe, according to the estimates of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP).

Demand in the economy will be 3.1% higher and will total 16.295 million toe, according to the energy balance prognosis.

Next year, domestic consumption will increase 2.1%, in 2023 by 1.9% and in 2024 by 1.8%, while the consumption of the population will increase in the next three years by 0.4%. In the economy, the demand will be higher next year, by 3.7%, and in 2023 and 2024 by 3% each.

Primary energy resources will increase 3.5% this year and 2.2% in 2022, 2.1% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, and imports will go up 13.4%, 5.8%, 5.3% and 5.4%, respectively.

Exports of energy resources will increase by 14.2% in 2021, by 4.3% in 2022, 3.9% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2024, according to the CNSP estimates.

