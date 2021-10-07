 
     
CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries: Slovakia, Feore Islands, Singapore - red zone

CNSU

The National Committee for Emergency Situations updated the list of countries/territories of high epidemiological risk, with Slovakia, the Faroe Islands, Singapore and Leshoto entering the red zone.

At the same time, according to the CNSU Decision no. 81, the following countries have entered the yellow zone:

- from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, Belarus, Greenland, Aruba and French Polynesia;

- from the green zone, following the increase of the incidence: Andorra, Jordan and the Cayman Islands.

Norway, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Libya, Jamaica, Fiji, Mauritius and the Turks and Caicos Islands also entered the green zone.

