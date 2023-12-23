 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Code Orange for blizzard in Southern, Eastern Carpathians until Sunday and Monday morning, respectively

wall-street.ro
copac vant

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Saturday morning issued a Code Orange alert for blizzard in the highest area of the Southern Carpathians and also in the highest area of the Eastern Carpathians, as well as a Code Yellow for strong winds in Southern Transylvania, Western and Southern Olteania, South-Western Muntenia and the Subcarpathian hills of Moldova.

According to the weather experts, on Sunday, between 3.00 and 8.00 pm there will be a Code Orange alert in force for the highest area of the Southern Capathians (more than 1,500 m altitude), where there will be blizzard, with wind gusts exceeding 110-120 km/h, very low visibility and snow banks, Agerpres informs.

Also, on Sunday, between 8.00 and 10.00 pm, in the highest area of the Eastern Carpathians (more than 1,5000 m altitude) there will be blizzard, with wind gust to exceed 110-120 km/h, very low visibility and snow banks.

On Monday, the wind will remain strong, locally, in the North-Western, Central, Eastern and South-Eastern regions, as well as in the mountains.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.