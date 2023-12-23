Code Orange for blizzard in Southern, Eastern Carpathians until Sunday and Monday morning, respectively

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Saturday morning issued a Code Orange alert for blizzard in the highest area of the Southern Carpathians and also in the highest area of the Eastern Carpathians, as well as a Code Yellow for strong winds in Southern Transylvania, Western and Southern Olteania, South-Western Muntenia and the Subcarpathian hills of Moldova.

According to the weather experts, on Sunday, between 3.00 and 8.00 pm there will be a Code Orange alert in force for the highest area of the Southern Capathians (more than 1,500 m altitude), where there will be blizzard, with wind gusts exceeding 110-120 km/h, very low visibility and snow banks, Agerpres informs.

Also, on Sunday, between 8.00 and 10.00 pm, in the highest area of the Eastern Carpathians (more than 1,5000 m altitude) there will be blizzard, with wind gust to exceed 110-120 km/h, very low visibility and snow banks.

On Monday, the wind will remain strong, locally, in the North-Western, Central, Eastern and South-Eastern regions, as well as in the mountains.