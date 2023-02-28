Code Orange for floods on rivers from three counties, until Wednesday morning

Hydrologists issued on Tuesday a Code Orange advisory for floods targeting the rivers in the counties of Satu Mare, Caras-Severin and Timis, valid until Wednesday morning, told Agerpres.

According to the forecast of the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), between 28 February, 12:00hrs and 1 March, 08:00hrs, taking into account the current hydro-meteorological situation and the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, the water level may exceed the water level on certain river sectors in the counties of Satu Mare, Caras-Severin and Timis.

Moreover, until Wednesday, at 12:00hrs, the following river basins will be under a Code Yellow advisory for floods: Crasna, Crisul Negru, Crisul Alb, Niraj - tributary of the Mures, Tarnava Mica, Poganis, Bega Veche, Bega, Timis, Barzava and Moravita.

The INHGA mentioned that, as a result of the propagation of the floods previously formed upstream, there may be increases in flows and levels on some rivers in the mentioned river basins.

Currently, the rivers at hydrometric stations that are above flood levels are the following: Crasna - Domanesti (Satu Mare county), Crasna - Berveni (Satu Mare county), Poganis - Valea Pai (Caras-Severin county), Barzava - Gataia (Timis county), Barzava - Partos (Timis county), Moravita - Moravita (Timis county), Bega - Balint (Timis county), Bega - Chizatau (Timis county) and Chizdia - Ghizela (Timis county).