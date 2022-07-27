Code Orange for heatwave in Bucharest and 14 counties in south of country, with temperatures up to 40 degrees

Bucharest and 14 other counties in Oltenia and Muntenia are on Wednesday under a Code Orange for heatwave, with temperatures expected to rise to 40 degrees in these areas, informs a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration.

In general, temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees will be recorded in the afternoon, at night they will not drop below 20 - 22 degrees and the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

According to meteorologists, there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability throughout Wednesday, locally in the mountain areas and in the center, and in the afternoon and night from Wednesday to Thursday and in the southern and southeastern regions,

The counties marked with a Code orange are: Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita and Prahova - partially and Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi, Bucharest-Ilfov, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt and Dolj - fully.

In the Capital, during the day, the heatwave will persist and even intensify, with the maximum temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius.AGERPRES