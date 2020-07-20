Code Orange for heavy showers in 16 counties; Code Yellow for unstable weather in 18 counties

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued today a Code Orange warning for heavy showers covering 16 counties throughout today, as well as a Code Yellow for unstable weather warning covering 18 counties.

According to meteorologists, today, between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in western and southern Moldavia, northern Dobrogea, northern and northeastern Muntenia, as well as in eastern and southeastern Transylvania, atmospheric instability will be heightened generating heavy showers, thunderstorms, gales, and hail.Showers will be torrential, and in short spells or by accumulation precipitation will exceed 30 - 40 l/sq.m. up to 50 - 60 l/sq.m.The counties covered by the Code Orange advisory are: Tulcea, Braila, Galati, Buzau, Vrancea, Bacau, Neamt (partially), Suceava (partially), Bistrita-Nasaud (partially), Mures (partially), Harghita, Covasna, Brasov, Prahova (partly), Dambovita (partly) and Arges (partly).At the same time, today between 10:00hrs and 21:00hrsa Code Yellow for bad weather will be in place for Maramures and parts of Transylvania, Muntenia, Dobrogea and Moldavia. Spells of heightened atmospheric instability are expected there generating showers, thunderstorms, gales, and hail in some parts.Rainfall will be torrential, and in short spells or by accumulation precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l/sq.m. up to 30 - 40 l/sq.m.The counties covered by this advisory are: Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Prahova (partially), Dambovita (partially), Arges (partially), Valcea (partially), Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Salaj, Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud (partly), Mures (partly), Suceava (partly), Neamt (partly) and Vaslui.On the other hand, ANM has issued information on atmospheric instability, valid throughout the country between July 21, 12:00hrs and July 22, 10:00hrs, when in the northern, central and mountainous regions there will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms, short-term gales, and possibly storms and hail. Precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l/sq.m. to 30-35 l /sq.m.