Code Orange of heavy snow and blizzard in mountainous areas of 10 counties, until Wednesday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Tuesday, a Code Orange warning of heavy snow and blizzard in the mountainous areas of 10 counties, until Wednesday morning, as well as a Code Yellow advisory of high wind and snow in areas of 24 counties, agerpres reports.

According to meteorologists, between November 30, 23.00 and 01 December, 11.00, in the north of the Eastern Carpathians, locally in the Western Carpathians and in the west of the Southern Carpathians it will snow heavily and a thick blanket of snow will be formed, and at altitudes over 1,500 m , the wind gusts will exceed 75-85 km/h and there will be blizzard.

The counties covered by this Code Orange warning are: Satu Mare, Maramures, Suceava, Bistrita Nasaud, Mures, Salaj, Bihor, Cluj, Alba and Caras Severin.Separately, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) also issued a Code Yellow advisory of high wind and heavy snowfalls in areas of 24 counties. According to meteorologists, between November 30, 20.00 and December 1, 16.00, it will snow in the mountain and sub-mountain area, a layer of snow will be deposited, and the wind will intensify with speeds generally between 55 and 65 km/h. At altitudes over 1,700 m, the wind gusts will exceed 85-95 km/h, swirling up the snow. Until the morning of December 1, such phenomena will be reported in the northwestern regions.The counties covered by this Code Yellow advisory are: Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita Nasaud, Mures, Salaj, Bihor, Alba, Arad, Hunedoara, Caras Severin, Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea, Arges, Sibiu, Brasov, Dambovita, Prah Vrancea, Bacau, Covasna, Harghita and Neamt.Depending on the evolution and intensity of meteorological phenomena, the National Meteorological Administration will update the current alerts.