On Thursday, the National Meteorological Administration issued a Code Red warning of strong blizzard and heavy snow valid until 10:00 a.m. in towns in four counties of Moldova.

In areas of Botosani, Suceava, Neamt and Iasi, strong blizzards will be reported, with gusts of 75 to 85 km/h, heavy snowfall, blizzard and troy snow, reduced visibility to zero.

Warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena are issued for a maximum period of 6 hours.AGERPRES