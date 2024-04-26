PM Ciolacu: By developing strategic projects with UAE we will contribute to the economic development of both countries

Romania developing strategic projects with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will contribute to the economic development of both countries, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday at the third session of the Joint Co-operation Committee between the two national governments.

He added that one week previously he was on a working visit to the UAE, where he had discussions at the top, as well as contacts with representatives of companies interested in strategically expanding their activities in Romania or investing in the country.

"The message I sent to Abu Dhabi was that Romania is interested in further attracting Emirati investments as well as in growing and diversifying bilateral trade. I am glad to see that the projects discussed during the working visit are also on the agenda of today's meeting of the committee because the intention of the government I lead is clear - by developing joint strategic projects we will contribute to the economic development of our countries. We already have joint projects," said Ciolacu.

He added that there are already a number of joint projects, including the completion by DP WORLD of the construction of facilities dedicated to RORO services in Constanta Port, which official opening is scheduled for mid-May.

"It is an example of success that we want multiplied, both in the port of Constanta and in other sectors. (...) In the current geostrategic context, with the reconfiguration of transport routes, its relevance has increased considerably, and its expansion has become a necessity. Secondly, we want successful projects also in other areas, such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, IT, tourism, because our countries have a huge potential that is insufficiently tapped. (...) I am glad to see that we have also taken steps forward in the field of energy. (...) In agriculture, our co-operation has become even more important today, amid the war in Ukraine. I hope that together we will be able to increase its level in terms of exporting cereals, but also meat products, sheep, cattle and chickens and dairy products."

The third session of the Joint Co-operation Committee between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates took place on Friday in Bucharest.

Part of the meeting was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates

The first session of the committee took place in April 2018, when the UAE minister of state for economic and trade affairs came to Bucharest.

The second such meeting was held in June 2022 in the UAE.

AGERPRES