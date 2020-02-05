Code Red for blizzard in 8 counties, until Thursday morning;Code Orange, Yellow for snow, wind

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued on Wednesday two Code Red advisories of blizzard, valid as of this evening until Thursday morning in eight counties, and other Code Yellow and Code Orange advisories targeting a large part the country.

According to the forecast, between 5 February, 18:00hrs and 6 February, 08:00hrs, a Code Red for blizzard will be in force, with gusts of wind exceeding 100 - 200 km/h and low to zero visibility in the mountain areas of Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Brasov and Buzau counties.Also a Code Red advisory for strong wind intensification, but with gusts of wind exceeding 85 - 90 km/h, blizzard and significantly low visibility will be valid between 5 February, 22:00hrs and 6 February, 08:00hrs in the counties of Buzau, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi and Tulcea.According to meteorologists, until Thursday, 08:00hrs, a Code Yellow for wind intensifications and snow storms will be in force in north and centre of Moldavia, and, afterwards, in the southern and south-western regions. In these areas snow will fall and a layer will deposit, wind will intensify with gusts exceeding 55 km/h, whereas in the mountain area the gust of wind will exceed 70 km/h. Temporary wind intensifications will also be recorded in the western regions and, locally, in the center with speeds of 55 - 65 km/h.Another Code Yellow advisory of wind and snow will affect areas in the south-east, throughout Thursday, between 08:00hrs and 15:00hrs, where it will temporarily snow and the wind will increase, with speeds exceeding 55 km/h. Moreover, in the mountain area, the wind will blow with more than 70 km/h, scattering the snow.On the other hand, a Code Orange of bad weather comes into force on Wednesday, as of 14:00hrs, valid until Thursday at 08:00hrs, affecting the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, where there will be sustained wind intensifications with gusts of 80 - 100 km/h. Temporary snow storms will fall, causing the visibility to fall below 50 meters.A second Code Orange advisory will be valid between 5 February, 17:00hrs and 6 February, 08:00hrs. Thus, in southern Moldavia, Dobrogea, most part of Muntenia there will be recorded sustained wind intensifications with gusts of 70 - 85 km/h and the snow storms will determine visibility to fall. In the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Tulcea and, locally, in the counties of Calarasi, Ialomita and Braila, a consistent layer of snow will deposit.The forecast also shows that, at the same time, between 08:00hrs and 12:00hrs, a Code Orange of sustained wind intensifications, snow storms and scattered snow will be in force in eastern Muntenia, southern Moldavia and Dobrogea. The gusts of wind will be 70 - 80 km/h and in the the Southern and Sub Carpathians the gusts of wind will exceed 80 - 90 km/h, with blizzard scattering the snow, with decrease of visibility.Depending on the development and intensity of weather phenomena, the ANM mentions that it will update the weather advisories issued on Wednesday.