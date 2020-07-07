Code Red for floods in Suceava river basin in effect this morning

National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) has issued a Code Red for flood warning in effect this morning in the Suceava river basin.

According to INHGA, until 10:00hrs, EEST, torrential flowing, flash floods as well as rapid increases in flows and levels, with possible exceedances of the flood levels are to be expected on the river Suceava - upstream basin S.H. Brodina, and the River Tinos (Suceava County).Over the next two hours, a Code Orange for floods warning is on for the rivers: Suceava - upstream basin S.H. Tibeni; Moldovita - upstream basin S.H. Dragosa; Brodina; Nisipitu, and Moldovita - upstream basin S.H. Lungulet (Suceava County).