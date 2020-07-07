 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Code Red for floods in Suceava river basin in effect this morning

inundatii jiu

National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) has issued a Code Red for flood warning in effect this morning in the Suceava river basin.

According to INHGA, until 10:00hrs, EEST, torrential flowing, flash floods as well as rapid increases in flows and levels, with possible exceedances of the flood levels are to be expected on the river Suceava - upstream basin S.H. Brodina, and the River Tinos (Suceava County).

Over the next two hours, a Code Orange for floods warning is on for the rivers: Suceava - upstream basin S.H. Tibeni; Moldovita - upstream basin S.H. Dragosa; Brodina; Nisipitu, and Moldovita - upstream basin S.H. Lungulet (Suceava County).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.