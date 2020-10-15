"Colectiv" documentary, Romania's proposal for 2021 Oscars

"Colectiv", a documentary about the fire that ravaged the 'Colectiv' Bucharest club, directed by Alexander Nanau, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, the "best international feature film" section, formerly called "the best foreign language film", the documentary's Facebook page informs.

It is the first time that a documentary is Romania's proposal in the competition for the Academy Awards.

In addition, the US distributors of the film, Magnolia Pictures and Participant, will also register the "Colectiv" film in the "best documentary film" section, show the production's representatives. According to them, a film's participation in two sections increases its chances of being nominated.

The proposal was made by a commission of the National Center of Cinematography (CNC).

"It is a great honor for us to be invested with so much trust by the CNC committee. We are truly in the golden age of documentary, and the fact that these films are beginning to receive recognition on such a large scale is very encouraging. We are convinced that the 'Colectiv' story will reach as many people as possible, backed by the efforts of our American partners along the long road ahead of us. It will be an atypical competition, in a complicated year, in which the eligibility standards have widened and the number of eligible documentaries has become huge. The competition is just beginning, and we are moving forward with optimism and responsibility," said Alexander Nanau. The film is available online on www.hbogo.ro.

"Colectiv" tells the story of the first year after the fire in the Collective club. It is a film about the system versus people, about truth versus manipulation, about personal interest versus public interest, about individual courage and responsibility.