Commercial ships coming from epidemiological risk areas enter quarantine in inner harbor

The Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) announced on Thursday that the commercial ships arriving in ports from the areas with COVID-19 epidemiological risk, both red and yellow areas, shall remain quarantined in the exterior inner harbor until they reach 14 days from when they left the respective territories or from when they embarked the sailors from the risk areas.

According to the quoted source, as a result of the increased risk of COVID-19 epidemic spreading, several measures were taken to reduce the risks of illness in the activity of port operations of commercial vessels."Thus, all the ships coming from the red or yellow risk areas will be considered quarantined, in the inner harbor, until the 14th day from when they left the respective territories or from when they embarked the crew members coming from the risk areas and the contacts with infection potential between the crews and the port authorities, pilots, agents, port operators, etc will be limited at maximum," an ANR release sent to AGERPRES shows.The ANR also mentions that in the quarantine period, two times a day, the body temperature of the entire crew will be monitored aboard the ship, and the results and any changes in the health status will be communicated through the agent toward the Border Medical-Sanitary Cabinet (CMFS).The ANR decision to establish quarantine in the inner harbor area is motivated by the prospect of shortly exceeding the berthing capacity in ports, because of the large number of ships arriving from the risk areas and the relatively long periods of isolation.The lists with the red and yellow risk areas established by the authorities, worldwide, are published on the website of the National Center for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control (CNSCBT).