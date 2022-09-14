Commissioner Valean: Hopefully Romania's effort on borders security in context of war in Ukraine be appreciated

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, said on Wednesday, in an interview with Agerpres, that she hopes that Romania's effort and performance from the point of view of border security in the context of the war in Ukraine will be appreciated and that, perhaps, in a new assessment in view of Romania's accession to Schengen, things will go better.

Asked if she felt a change in temperature in Brussels around the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen, Adina Valean said that "the temperature was always the right one in Brussels", and the European Commission always supported and advocated for Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

"Now, we know very well that this decision is of a political nature and does not depend on the European institutional architecture, but strictly on the participants (...) in this project, which is the Schengen area. I am glad that the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz, ed. n.) made this statement. In general, we had the affirmed support of France, of other large European countries, large in the sense of economic weight and political influence, but until everyone agrees, this cannot happen. I hope that, once more, the effort of Romania and its performance from the point of view of border security in this conflict will be appreciated and maybe, upon a new assessment, things will go better," Adina Valean said.

Asked if there is a greater availability from the EU executive than in other years regarding the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which some countries link to the accession to the free movement area, Adina Valean replied that she understood from the European and Romanian political leaders that lifting the CVM is the next natural step on the road to Schengen accession.

"What this Commission has brought new is this mechanism of the rule of law at the European level. So, somehow, let's say, the bar has been raised above bilateral mechanisms with member states. I understood from the statements of European and Romanian political leaders that this is the next natural step. I have no other details to tell you now," Adina Valean also declared.