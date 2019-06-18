Committee on drawing up draft regarding voting in the Diaspora established

The Plenary meeting of Parliament decided on Tuesday to establish the Special joint committee of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate for the drafting, amendment and supplementation of the legislative proposals in the electoral area.

The Committee aims to drawn up a legislative proposal regarding the unfolding of the electoral process abroad and it will be functioning on a period of 6 months.

According to the draft decision, the committee can invite specialists and representatives of public and non-governmental organisations to attend the committee works.

The Committee will be made up of the following: Natalia Intotero, Anghel Tilvar, Valeriu Steriu, Florin Manolache, Bianca Gavrilita, Sebastian Radu, Dan Manoliu, Cristian Marciu, Adrian Diaconu - from the Social Democratic Party (PSD); Gabriel Andronache, Victor Paul Dobre, Laurentiu Leoreanu, Iulia Scantei and Daniel Fenechiu - from the National Liberal Party (PNL); Tudor Benga and Radu Mihail - from the Save Romania Union (USR); Dorin Badulescu - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE); Georgian Pop - PRO Romania; Iusein Ibram - from national minorities; Cornel Samartinean - from the People's Movement Party (PMP) and Marton Arpad - from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).