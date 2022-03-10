Competition Council investigating if fuel price increase justified

The Competition Council is monitoring the fuel market and investigating the situations in which the prices have risen very much, without having an economic reason, shows a release of the authority, sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The anticipation of a certain price that should be implemented by a company and announcing it to the market may enter under the incidence of the provisions of the Competition Law. Companies must establish independently their price policies, depending on their own strategy and the structure of costs implied by running their activity, deals and/or concerted actions regarding market behavior being punished by the legislation in the sector, according to the release.

"It is a difficult and volatile international situation mainly generated by the adoption of economic measures to combat the Russian aggression in Ukraine. In this context, we are watching so that some companies do not profit from this situation, because a possible unjustified increase in prices may lead to sanctions," said Bogdan Chiritoiu, chair of the Competition Council.