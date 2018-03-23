Concert #dinBasarabia, on Saturday, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest

Zdob si Zdub, Gandul Matei, Alex Calancea band & Guz, Ciubul and Siaj are taking the stage on Saturday, for the Centenary edition of the concert #dinBasarabia (#fromBasarabia), to take place at the Arenele Romane (Roman Arenas) venue in Bucharest.

The event is organized by the Prut Centre for Integration and Development, supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute and the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Everywhere and marks the 100th anniversary since the Union of Basarabia with Romania (March 27 1918).According to a release of the Department for Communications of the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanian Everywhere, the Siaj band from Chisinau is set to perform in the opening of the concert. "The band was created in 2016 and has performed many concerts on both banks of the Prut River [separating Romania from the Republic of Moldova]. This year, Siaj will launch their first EP.The event is organized in partnership with: the Romanian Cultural Institute, the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Institute for Romanians Everywhere - Ministry for Romanians Everywhere; the Office for Relations with the Diaspora - the Government of the Republic of Moldova; the Organization of the Basarabian Students in Bucharest, Unitatea - the Free Subway Trade Union (USLM) of Metrorex S.A.

