Conductor Ion Marin becomes Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of French Republic

Conductor Ion Marin received the distinction of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French Republic, according to the press office of the National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin," quoting the French Ministry of Culture.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the title of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, one of the most important ministerial decorations of France, will be awarded to the famous Romanian musician for "contribution and commitment in the service of culture," as mentioned in the official letter sent by the French Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin.

In his exceptional career of almost 40 years, Ion Marin has also distinguished himself as an important promoter of French culture, Francophonie, and universal European values.