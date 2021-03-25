Conferences of the Bucharest National Theater to be showcased to Italian public

The I.L. Caragiale National Theatre of Bucharest (TNB), in collaboration with the Accademia di Romania in Rome, presents to the Italian public the project titled "Conferences of the Bucharest National Theater", according to AGERPRES.

According to the TNB website, the conferences selected for this first series will be available - in Romanian and subtitled in Italian - on the Facebook page of the Accademia di Romania in Rome and on the YouTube channel of the Bucharest National Theatre.

The series of conferences will be opened by Matei Visniec with "Theater and journalism. Mutual influences" / "Teatro e giornalismo. Influenze reciproche" on March 27, on the occasion of the International Theatre Day.

The conference represents an exceptional cultural opportunity and an extraordinary occasion of getting to know the story of journalist Matei Visniec and that of playwright Matei Visniec and the way in which they coexist and influence each other, according to the quoted source.

The next conferences will have as guests Gigi Caciuleanu with "L'Om Gigi: Linii_Trasee_Semne_Sensuri" / "L'Om Gigi: Linee_Percorsi_Segni_Sensi", on April 29; Ioan Aurel Pop with "Romanian culture between the Latin West and the Byzantine Orient"/"La cultura romena fra l'Occidente latino e l'Oriente bizantino", on May 29; Andrei Plesu with "About the heart"/"Parlare del cuore", on June 30; and Bogdan Aurescu with "National interest and the topicality of sovereignty. Romania's foreign policy and the winner's paradigm"/ "L'interesse nazionale e l'attualita della sovranita. La politica estera della Romania e il paradigma del vincitore", on July 27.

Initiated almost eight decades ago by novelist and playwright Ion Marin Sadoveanu, the Conferences of the National Theatre returned to the stage of the Atelier Hall starting with 2006 with the lectures given by some outstanding personalities of the Romanian culture on the most diverse and exciting topics.