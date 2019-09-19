Constanta: The Navy carries out real firearm training as part of TOMIS 19.11.II exercise

Approximately 500 troops, six military ships and one helicopter carry out training activities over September 17-20 in the shooting ranges alongside the air forces within the TIMIS 19.11.II exercise, informs a press release on Thursday sent by the Naval Forces Staff (SMFN).

TOMIS 19.11.II exercise is carried out in the Capu Midia area and includes fire missions, fighting involving the Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) troops, launches of ground-to-air missiles, carried out by the Romanian Air Forces troops, as well as maritime interdiction missions, carried out by naval crews of the navy in cooperation with the Coast Guard."The naval group participating in the TOMIS 19.11.II is made of the King Ferdinand frigate, the Horia Macellariu Counter-Admiral corvette, dredgers Lieutenant Lupu Dinescu and Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu, the missile carrier Lastunul and sea tug Viteazul, the missions being ensured with the support of the mobile launch devices and a Puma Naval helicopter. At the same time, in the cybernetic environment, the participating structures carry out missions of radio-technical surveillance of the Romanian coast and of the shooting ranges, as well as the electronic war exercises "- it is shown in the release of the SMFN.The tactical exercise TOMIS 19.11.II is within the scope of measures to strengthen the reaction level of the Romanian military for counteracting hostile actions in the area of the Romanian Black Sea coast, contributing to ensuring a robust deterrent and defense posts, on the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance.