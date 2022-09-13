Constitutional Court president, Italian ambassador on an exchange of experience between the two constitutional courts

The president of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), Marian Enache, met on Monday with the ambassador of the Italian Republic in Romania, Alfredo Durante Mangoni, with whom he discussed the exchange of jurisprudence and experience between the constitutional courts of the two states.

According to a press release from the CCR sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the discussion agenda included issues regarding the state of bilateral cooperation between the two states, judicial cooperation in the spirit of European values, democracy and the rule of law.

The two officials affirmed their availability regarding the exchange of jurisprudence and experience between the Constitutional Court of Romania and the Constitutional Court of Italy.

During the talks, the collaboration relations with the Constitutional Court of Italy since the establishment of the CCR, which, this year, celebrates its 30th anniversary, were mentioned in the press release.

Both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthen and develop the bilateral cooperation between the Constitutional Courts of Romania and Italy.

The President of the CCR sent an invitation for a visit to Bucharest by a delegation of the Constitutional Court of Italy.