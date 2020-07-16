Cooperation in pre-university education, discussed by EduMin with French ambassador

Cooperation in the field of pre-university education, but also the continuous training of teachers who teach French and in French were some topics discussed on Thursday during an online meeting held by the Minister of Education Monica Anisie with the ambassador of the French Republic to Romania Michele Ramis.

"The discussions represented an opportunity to reaffirm the excellent cooperation relations, carried out over time in the field of education and research between Romania and France. On this occasion, both the actions and the joint projects in progress were discussed, as well as new opportunities for deepening and developing collaboration. Cooperation in the field of pre-university education, with a focus on French-speaking bilingual education, on the development of French language skills, the continuous training of teachers teaching French and in French were some of the topics discussed. Romania is proud of the fact that, through the 18 francophone bilingual high schools that have obtained the FrancEducation distinction, it ranks first among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of educational units that have obtained this recognition of the educational process," shows an Education Ministry press release.According to the quoted source, during the meeting the actions of direct cooperation between school units in Romania and in France were appreciated.Vocational and technical education and the evolution of bilateral relations in order to develop it were another important topic on the agenda."University cooperation within European universities was also highlighted, as Romanian universities collaborate with French universities in seven of the ten networks of European universities in which they were selected. At the same time, the Romanian-French collaboration actions, the two states organizing various events and joint activities under the auspices of Francophonie," reads the release.The two officials expressed their confidence in deepening the cooperation relations in the area of education and research, through numerous successful bilateral projects, adds the mentioned source.