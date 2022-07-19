Cooperation program between Romania and Palestine in higher education, academic research, signed at Gov't venue

A cooperation program in the field of higher education and academic research between the Ministry of Education in Romania and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Palestine for the period of 2022 - 2025 was signed by Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates from Palestine, Riad Malki, at Victoria Palace, on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at the Romanian Government Hqs, in hte presence of the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca.

Minister Cimpeanu specified on Facebook that the program ensures a legal framework for continuing and consolidating bilateral collaboration between Romania and Palestine in the field of higher education and academic research.

"In this sense, there is an emphasis on developing direct cooperation between Romanian and Palestinian universities, but at the same time we encourage academic research, promoting exchange students, including through granting scholarships, capitalizing on collaboration opportunities offered through the Erasmus+ Program, as well as other actions and events for promoting cooperation," Cimpeanu explained.

According to the Minister, the Romanian state will offer the Palestinian side 14 scholarships per year, for bachelor's degree, master's degree, PhD and residency for accredited studies, in Romanian, within Romanian state universities. Palestinian scholarship students will also benefit from financing for learning Romanian during a university year. The program also states to acknowledge the periods of studies made in partner educational institutions.

Furthermore, the Palestinian side will offer scholarships for studying Arabic in Palestinian universities.

"Promoting language and culture between the two states is an important aspect of the bilateral cooperation, reflected in the signed document. Thus, it is especially stated that the parties will encourage and support language and literature studies of the other state in higher education, with the possibility of establishing lectureships and an exchange of lecturers for this purpose. Other areas of collaboration covered through this program include cooperation in the field of Quality Assurance (QA) in higher education at the level of departments and responsible agencies," Sorin Cimpeanu mentioned.

The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, on an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Romanian president, was received at Cotroceni Palace by Klaus Iohannis and had a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.AGERPRES