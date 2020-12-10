Coordination committee for COVID-19 vaccination: Number of centres to be updated according to needs

A number of 352 fixed centres for the vaccination of the medical staff and of the medical-social workers, 663 fixed centres and 78 mobile centres for the vaccination of the other categories of the population have been identified so far, informs a press release of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

"So far, 352 fixed centres for vaccination of the medical staff and medical social workers, 663 fixed centres and 78 mobile centres for vaccination of the other population categories have been identified, according to the vaccination strategy. The number of vaccination centres will be updated according to the needs identified in each stage of the vaccination campaign, in order to facilitate the equitable access of all people who want to be vaccinated," informs the same source.

The president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, and the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, Andrei Baciu, participated on Wednesday in a working meeting with the public health directorates about the preparation of the anti-COVID vaccination centres, discussing the current stage of preparations for the vaccination campaign, broken down into all three components: public communication, logistics, medical.

"With regard to public communication, it was established that the stage objectives are to increase the level of information and confidence regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, based on providing accurate, scientifically robust information, simultaneously accessible to the general public. There were also discussed issues related to the permanent updating of the national information platform www.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro with relevant information both for the specialized public and for the general public," shows the press release.

The team that coordinates the logistics component brought a series of clarifications related to the stock management, the arrangement of vaccination centres, especially those outside hospitals (cultural centres, gyms), including aspects related to rents, creation of circuits, ensuring disinfection and cleaning services, waste management.

"On the medical component, the meeting focused on the training of the vaccination staff (procedures to be followed, preparation and use of the vaccine, work schedule)," said the press release.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities regarding the Vaccination against COVID-19 is an inter-ministerial body, without legal personality, under the direct subordination of the General Secretariat of the Government and the coordination of the Prime Minister.