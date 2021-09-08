Copil, Jianu, N. Ionel, Tecau, Frunza - in Davis Cup team for match versus Portugal

Players Marius Copil, Filip Jianu, Nicholas David Ionel, Horia Tecau and Nicolae Frunza were called by the non-playing captain Gabriel Trifu in the Romanian national tennis team for the Davis Cup match versus Portugal, scheduled for of September 18 and 19 in Cluj-Napoca.

"Marius Copil, Filip Jianu, Nicholas-David Ionel, Horia Tecau and Nicolae Frunza, together with Dan Alexandru Tomescu and Alexandru Coman [substitutes], are in the Romanian team for the Davis Cup match versus Portugal in Cluj-Napoca," the Romanian Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday on its official website.

The match will take place in the Horia Demian Sports Hall, on September 18 and 19, 2021, and counts for the World Group I of the Davis by Rakuten Cup, Agerpres informs.

Ticket prices are: Day 1 (September 18) - 40 lei; Day 2 (September 19) - 50 lei; 2-day subscription - 70 lei. Entrance tickets can be purchased on the website https://www.bilete.ro/davis-cup-by-rakuten/.