Corina Martin: 'More than 50,000 tourists have chosen Romanian seaside for May 1 weekend'

More than 50,000 tourists spent the weekend of May 1 at the seaside, according to estimates made by Corina Martin, honorary president of Resto Constanta.

"Resto Constanta estimates that the first weekend on the seaside brought over 50,000 tourists. As we estimated, the beautiful weather made tens of thousands of Romanians choose to spend the weekend at the seaside, without the previous restrictions imposed by the pandemic," said Martin.

Centralized data show that the resorts with the highest occupancy were Mamaia - Mamaia Nord, Costinesti and Vama Veche, where a number of events were organized and promoted - from music festivals (Sunwaves in Mamaia and "Beach, Please" in Costinesti) to the gastronomic ones ("Festival du Bonheur - pour les gourmands" in Mamaia) at parties and events in clubs, terraces and restaurants, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, Eforie attracted tourists and specific audiences, according to the profile of the spa resort, with tourists who chose more peace and relaxation, but also accommodation and Spa services.

Representatives of Resto Constanta pointed out the involvement of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the Ministry of Environment, the Government, as well as the Constanta Prefect, Silviu Iulian Cosa, in resolving the situation of the new beaches in Mamaia, which was "one of the worst problems of last season."