Coronavirus/6,149 new infection cases with SARS-CoV-2 for over 38,000 tests done in last 24 hours

mediafax.ro
A number of 6,149 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 38,000 tests were done, announced on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that had no prior positive test, the quoted source specifies.

Until Tuesday, on Romania's territory, there were 907,007 confirmed cases with the novel coronavirus. Of these, 814,182 were declared cured.

At a national level, until this time, there were 6,520,795 RT-PCR tests done and 519,722 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours there were 25,734 RT-PCR tests done (16,518 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,216 upon request) and 12,687 quick antigenic tests.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 1,229 were reconfirmed positive.

