Coronavirus/ Five counties still in red zone

Five counties remain in the red zone, most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants being in Timis - 5.35, increasing from the previous day from 5.24, and in Cluj - 3.40, in a small decrease from Wednesday, when the incidence was 3.42, announced on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Ilfov County remains in the red zone, with 3.07 cases of sars-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing from the previous day, when it had 3.04, and Maramures County, where the rate is 3.01, down from the previous day when the incidence was 3.04.

Brasov County also remains in the red area, with 3.14 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, from 3.04 the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 4,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded.