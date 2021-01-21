Coronavirus/GCS: 4,960 fines issued in the past 24 hours; total value - 777,323 lei

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the past 24 hours, 4,960 fines, amounting to a total of 777,323 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures meant to prevent and combat the effects the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

The relevant structures of the Police opened two criminal files on Wednesday for hampering efforts to fight diseases, which is punished by art. 352 of the Criminal Code, says GCS.

In the past 24 hours, 2,165 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 645 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.