Coronavirus/GCS: 5,454 fines in last 24 hours amounting to 1,000,390 lei

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 5,454 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,000,390 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

In the last 24 hours, 2,648 calls were registered to the emergency phone number 112 and 990 on the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, two criminal files were drawn up on Monday for the failure to fight diseases, a deed provided and punished by art. 352 of the Penal Code.

