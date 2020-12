The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, compared to the last report, are Bucharest - 1,946, Cluj - 464, Iasi - 353, Constanta - 281, Timisoara - 244, Ilfov - 223, Brasov - 208 counties, according to the data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Salaj - 18, Gorj - 26, Harghita - 29, Olt - 31, Mehedinti - 34, Covasna - 35.