 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus / Ilfov county remains in red scenario, followed by Bucharest

F: P.

Ilfov remains the county with the largest incidence rate, 8.5 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day (8.58), followed by Bucharest, with 6.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, from the previous day of 6.81, according to the data communicated on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The county of Teleorman has entered the red scenario, registering an infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 of 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, rising from the previous day (2.96), according to the GCS.

The following counties are also in the red scenario: Cluj - 6.48, Brasov - 4.81, Timis - 4.67, Hunedoara - 4.37, Constanta - 4.11, Arad - 3.92, Alba - 3.78, Sibiu - 3.31, Galati - 3.30, Bihor - 3.28, Valcea - 3.06.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.