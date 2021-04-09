Coronavirus / Ilfov county remains in red scenario, followed by Bucharest

Ilfov remains the county with the largest incidence rate, 8.5 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day (8.58), followed by Bucharest, with 6.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, from the previous day of 6.81, according to the data communicated on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The county of Teleorman has entered the red scenario, registering an infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 of 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, rising from the previous day (2.96), according to the GCS.

The following counties are also in the red scenario: Cluj - 6.48, Brasov - 4.81, Timis - 4.67, Hunedoara - 4.37, Constanta - 4.11, Arad - 3.92, Alba - 3.78, Sibiu - 3.31, Galati - 3.30, Bihor - 3.28, Valcea - 3.06.AGERPRES