Coronavirus/INSP: In last week 35.6% of cases - registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Prahova and Bihor

In the week of April 19 - 25, 35.6% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Prahova and Bihor, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the weekly monitoring report, 28.6% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Constanta, Cluj and Bihor.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1 in 77 of all COVID cases has been reported in medical staff.85.7% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 58.4% of deaths were in men, according to the INSP.Also, 95% of people who died of COVID had at least one associated comorbidity, report agerpres.