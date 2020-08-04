 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/INSP: There is upward trend in 30 counties and in Bucharest

Pinterest
relaxare coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that in the week of July 27 - August 2, 33.9% of all cases of infections with new coronavirus were registered in Bucharest, Arge, Prahova, Brasov and Dambovita.

According to the weekly surveillance report based on data reported until August 2, 36.8% of all deaths were recorded in the counties of Arges, Prahova, Dambovita and Bacau and in Bucharest.

INSP shows that in Arges county the cumulative incidence rate is over 200 cases/100,000 inhabitants, and in other seven counties - over 100/100,000 inhabitants.

At the same time, there is an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, compared to the previous week, in 30 counties and in Bucharest.

According to the quoted source, one in 14 cases was detected in the case of medical staff. 78.6% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59% were in men.

INSP states that 94.8% of all those who died from COVID-19 had at least one associated comorbidity, such as cardiovascular, neurological, renal, lung disorders, diabetes, obesity, neoplasm.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.