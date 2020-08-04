Coronavirus/INSP: There is upward trend in 30 counties and in Bucharest

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that in the week of July 27 - August 2, 33.9% of all cases of infections with new coronavirus were registered in Bucharest, Arge, Prahova, Brasov and Dambovita.

According to the weekly surveillance report based on data reported until August 2, 36.8% of all deaths were recorded in the counties of Arges, Prahova, Dambovita and Bacau and in Bucharest.INSP shows that in Arges county the cumulative incidence rate is over 200 cases/100,000 inhabitants, and in other seven counties - over 100/100,000 inhabitants.At the same time, there is an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, compared to the previous week, in 30 counties and in Bucharest.According to the quoted source, one in 14 cases was detected in the case of medical staff. 78.6% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59% were in men.INSP states that 94.8% of all those who died from COVID-19 had at least one associated comorbidity, such as cardiovascular, neurological, renal, lung disorders, diabetes, obesity, neoplasm.