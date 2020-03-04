Coronavirus report: 35 persons in quarantine; 10,094 isolated at home

As many as 35 people in Romania are in institutional quarantine, and another 10,094 are in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) said Wednesday in a press statement.

In the case of the 35 persons, checks are carried out to see if they have contracted the COVID - 19 (coronavirus).DSU brings to mind that four cases of COVID - 19 infection have been confirmed in Romania. The first to test positive is considered to be cured after two tests came out negative within 24 hours of each other. The man was discharged from hospital on Monday, March 3.The other three patients are at the specialist care facilities in Cluj-Napoca or Timisoara, with the health status of all of them being good.On Monday, 67 calls were made to the 112 emergency line and 977 to the toll-free line 0800 800 358, which opened mainly to inform people"We remind citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can request information on preventing and combatting the virus by calling the dedicated line +4021.20.20."According to the same source, at the request of the diplomatic corps accredited in Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs organised an information session for the diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited in Bucharest. The representatives of the diplomatic missions asked the officials of the two ministries for details about the preventive actions carried out in Romania, so that they could be applied and adapted in the states of origin of the diplomats for the control and containment of the COVID-19 (coronavirus)